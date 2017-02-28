Even if you don’t find yourself anywhere near the Big Easy this week, you should still sip on some delicious Mardi Gras-themed cocktails. What’s the point of celebrating Fat Tuesday if you don’t even get to enjoy some jelly donuts and a mixed drink or two? But what to drink?
You could go the traditional route and have a Hurricane or sip on a beer from Abita. Or, you could listen to some bartenders and drink what they’re drinking. That’s probably a better bet. Bartenders usually know what they’re talking about.
Hurricane
ViewHouse Eatery of Denver
A ViewHouse Hurricane. Instead of using traditional pre-made mix, ViewHouse’s Hurricanes are made fresh to order every time, making them refreshing and not overly sweet. It’s a festive pairing with our Spicy Shrimp Po’ Boy feature for Mardi Gras.
– Alyssa Kratochyil from ViewHouse Eatery in Denver
Join The Discussion: Log In With