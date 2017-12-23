Festivus: The Holiday For The Rest Of Us, Explained

Every holiday season, jokes about airing your grievances and feats of strength pop up, but unless you’ve seen a certain episode of Seinfeld, you probably have no idea what’s going on. Well, December 23rd is Festivus, the festival “for the rest of us,” and what originally started as a family in-joke has hopped from a beloved sitcom to a form of consumer rebellion. Festivus is all about family and friends. Sometimes too much about them. Here’s the short version of how Festivus came to be. You can read our complete oral history of it here.
- Festivus started as a family tradition with Seinfeld writer Dan O’Keefe: O’Keefe has related, over the years, that his father had little patience for the commercialism or religiousness of the traditional holidays. In part, the O’Keefe patriarch seems to have been inspired by Samuel Beckett and in part to troll his kids:
The O’Keefe Festivus had symbols and props which weren’t in the Seinfeld version of the holiday. For example, one of the main symbols of the holiday was a “clock and a bag”, and sometimes a clock “in” a bag. The significance of the bag and the clock was unknown. Apparently, when the O’Keefe siblings would ask about the meaning, Daniel O’Keefe Sr. would simply reply, ‘That’s not for you to know!’ How mysterious!
There were no costumes for Festivus, however, hats were often worn. Some of the favorites were a Viking helmet (with Play-Doh horns affixed), a brimless Cub Scout cap (including tinfoil adornments) or a pointy dunce cap. These were typical accouterments manufactured by a gang of creative youths.
And yes, Seinfeld fans, there was the airing of the grievances and feats of strength.
Probably my favorite Seinfeld thing ever.
I resigned my office-job and now I am getting paid 80 dollar hourly. How? I work over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was forced to try something different, two years after…I can say my life is changed-completely for the better!
Check it out what i do… Click Here And Start Work
Can we also get someone to explain pay phones and slap bracelets
66666666666
as Annie replied I didn’t even know that any one able to earn $8091 in four weeks on the
computer . why not check here…