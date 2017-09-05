There Is Now A Fourth Type Of Chocolate, Thanks To Science

Barry Callebaut AG

Chocolate, for decades, has come in three kinds: Milk, dark, and white. That’s all the chocolate industry has really had to work with. But, now, the chocolate processor behind dozens of major brands has, after a decade of work, released a new form of chocolate. Say hello to “ruby” chocolate, which they really don’t want you to call “pink.”

This is a legit form of chocolate, in the purist’s sense; it’s made strictly from cocoa bean products and sugar, no coloring or other additives necessary. It came about, according to Bloomberg, thanks to an accident as Barry Callebaut AG, the largest processor of cocoa beans in the world, was looking for more data about their golden goose:

The beans used to make ruby chocolate come from Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Brazil and the unusual color comes from the powder extracted during processing, De Saint-Affrique said. No berries or colors are added. While other companies including Cargill Inc. already produce red cocoa powder, this is the first time natural reddish chocolate is produced.

The flavor is described as “not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness” by Callebaut themselves. But you’ll likely soon be able to try it and judge on your own. Callebaut is the world’s largest cocoa maker, and sells cocoa to a huge number of food conglomerates and chocolatiers. And chocolate could use a boost; even novelties like snortable chocolate can’t salvage a market facing staggering surpluses, as people turn away from sweets towards a healthier lifestyle. Ruby chocolate could help make up the gap. Or, at least, keep your Valentine’s Day gifts on theme.

