There Is Now A Fourth Type Of Chocolate, Thanks To Science

#Science #Food
Senior Contributor
09.05.17

Barry Callebaut AG

Chocolate, for decades, has come in three kinds: Milk, dark, and white. That’s all the chocolate industry has really had to work with. But, now, the chocolate processor behind dozens of major brands has, after a decade of work, released a new form of chocolate. Say hello to “ruby” chocolate, which they really don’t want you to call “pink.”

This is a legit form of chocolate, in the purist’s sense; it’s made strictly from cocoa bean products and sugar, no coloring or other additives necessary. It came about, according to Bloomberg, thanks to an accident as Barry Callebaut AG, the largest processor of cocoa beans in the world, was looking for more data about their golden goose:

The beans used to make ruby chocolate come from Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Brazil and the unusual color comes from the powder extracted during processing, De Saint-Affrique said. No berries or colors are added. While other companies including Cargill Inc. already produce red cocoa powder, this is the first time natural reddish chocolate is produced.

The flavor is described as “not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness” by Callebaut themselves. But you’ll likely soon be able to try it and judge on your own. Callebaut is the world’s largest cocoa maker, and sells cocoa to a huge number of food conglomerates and chocolatiers. And chocolate could use a boost; even novelties like snortable chocolate can’t salvage a market facing staggering surpluses, as people turn away from sweets towards a healthier lifestyle. Ruby chocolate could help make up the gap. Or, at least, keep your Valentine’s Day gifts on theme.

(via Bloomberg)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Science#Food
TAGSCHOCOLATEFOODsciencesweet treats

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP