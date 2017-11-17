A Beloved Bartender Sends You Into The Weekend With The ‘Mayan Bulldog’

#Drinks #Food
11.17.17 20 mins ago

Urban Farmer/Uproxx

If you have a basic knowledge of mixed drinks, you probably know all about the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Negroni, Mojito, Margarita, and a bunch of other classic cocktails. If you visit any cocktail bar in the world, you can order these and hundreds of other mixed drinks and any decent bartender will have no problem making them for you. But, a really good bartender, on top of learning (and making) the classics, should also know the drinks on his or her seasonal cocktail menu better than any course they ever studied in school and should have even invented a handful of drinks themselves.

In this series, we are going to find original cocktails from bartenders all across the country and then get them to make the drinks step-by-step from start to finish.

This week’s bartender is Cameron Holck from Urban Farmer in Portland, Oregon with his cocktail “Mayan Bulldog” — made with gin, Huana Guanabana Liqueur, lemon juice, fig-cinnamon syrup, and house-made bitters. When it comes to creating new and interesting cocktails, Holck tends to find inspiration and ideas from food, chefs, and seasonal ingredients.

“I love bringing fresh and regional flavors – such as figs in early fall – into a cocktail-ready syrup or shrub,” says Holck.

From there, he builds a flavor profile around what he wants to highlight, using a methodical step-by-step approach (often using the Flavor Bible as a reference). That helps him tie the drink into both a dynamic and focused occasion.

“I use my knowledge of classics to balance new builds, but rely on my palate to tune each cocktail based on the ingredients I’m using.”

Besides product knowledge and riffing on previous builds, Holck thinks of bartending and cocktail creation as a family event.

“I’ve never made a great cocktail all by myself,” he says. “I probably could, but where’s the fun in that?”

He enjoys seeking opinions and help when putting a drink together. Because he believes that it’s through a shared experience that the best drinks are made.

“Everyone gets to taste whatever influence they had in it, and that’s what the bar world is all about.”

Mayan Bulldog
Ingredients:
• 1.5 oz. Bulldog Gin
• .75 oz. Huana Guanabana Liqueur
• .75 oz. lemon juice
• .5 oz. fig-cinnamon syrup
• 4 dash house made bitters

Step-By-Step Instructions:

1.) Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker

Urban Farmer

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Food
TAGSbartendingCOCKTAILDRINKSFOODfriday drinkslifePORTLANDWeekend

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP