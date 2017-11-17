A Beloved Bartender Sends You Into The Weekend With The ‘Mayan Bulldog’

Urban Farmer/Uproxx

If you have a basic knowledge of mixed drinks, you probably know all about the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Negroni, Mojito, Margarita, and a bunch of other classic cocktails. If you visit any cocktail bar in the world, you can order these and hundreds of other mixed drinks and any decent bartender will have no problem making them for you. But, a really good bartender, on top of learning (and making) the classics, should also know the drinks on his or her seasonal cocktail menu better than any course they ever studied in school and should have even invented a handful of drinks themselves.

In this series, we are going to find original cocktails from bartenders all across the country and then get them to make the drinks step-by-step from start to finish.

This week’s bartender is Cameron Holck from Urban Farmer in Portland, Oregon with his cocktail “Mayan Bulldog” — made with gin, Huana Guanabana Liqueur, lemon juice, fig-cinnamon syrup, and house-made bitters. When it comes to creating new and interesting cocktails, Holck tends to find inspiration and ideas from food, chefs, and seasonal ingredients.

“I love bringing fresh and regional flavors – such as figs in early fall – into a cocktail-ready syrup or shrub,” says Holck.

From there, he builds a flavor profile around what he wants to highlight, using a methodical step-by-step approach (often using the Flavor Bible as a reference). That helps him tie the drink into both a dynamic and focused occasion.

“I use my knowledge of classics to balance new builds, but rely on my palate to tune each cocktail based on the ingredients I’m using.”

Besides product knowledge and riffing on previous builds, Holck thinks of bartending and cocktail creation as a family event.

“I’ve never made a great cocktail all by myself,” he says. “I probably could, but where’s the fun in that?”

He enjoys seeking opinions and help when putting a drink together. Because he believes that it’s through a shared experience that the best drinks are made.

“Everyone gets to taste whatever influence they had in it, and that’s what the bar world is all about.”

Mayan Bulldog

Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz. Bulldog Gin

• .75 oz. Huana Guanabana Liqueur

• .75 oz. lemon juice

• .5 oz. fig-cinnamon syrup

• 4 dash house made bitters

Step-By-Step Instructions:

1.) Add all of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker