Black Friday: Where To Go, When It Opens, And What To Buy

Shutterstock

Best Buy, Opening At 5pm Thanksgiving Day to 1am, Open 8am Black Friday



Black Friday is the first day of Christmas shopping, for many, and everybody’s hunting for a deal. But what deals are there to be had, and where can you actually find them? And when will these stores be open? Here’s a brief look at each store, its best deal, and when you can get at it. Note: If stores stay open overnight, we’ll just note their opening time on Thanksgiving.

If you’re in the market for a new Android, it’s hard to beat Best Buy’s deal, with $300 off the more expensive recent Samsung phones.

GameStop, Opening At 4PM Thanksgiving Day to 10pm, Open 6am Black Friday

GameStop is usually where you find the deepest discounts overall, and it does not disappoint this year, with most recent releases getting a steep price cut to just $25 to $27 from the usual $60.

JC Penney, Opening At 2pm Thanksgiving Day

The most attention-getting deal from Penney’s is a $500 Samsung 55″ 4K TV, but it’s also offering half off on Nike and up to 80% off all appliances.

Kohl’s, Opening At 5PM Thanksgiving Day

The big deal at Kohl’s is Canon’s Rebel T6, discounted to $450 from $750 with $135 in Kohl’s Cash on top, a good starter DSLR and cheap workhorse for hardcore photography fans. They’ve also got PS4s for sales for $200 and Kohl’s Cash, so if you’ve got a lot of popcorn tins and pillows to buy, or can one-stop-shop at Kohl’s for Christmas, you may be able to work a few deals.

Macy’s, Opening At 5pm Thanksgiving Day to 2am, Open 6am Black Friday

Macy’s big push this year is “free after rebate,” with everything from sweatshirts to tote bags to glassware costing between $10 and $12 with a rebate that erases the cost. It’s a neat idea, but caveat emptor, as always.

Target, Opening At 6pm Thanksgiving Day to Midnight, Open 6am Black Friday

The best deal, if you’re in the market for a voice assistant, is the Google Home Mini at Target, with a $30 price plus a $10 Target gift card thrown in. Hey, maybe get a Blu-Ray while you’re at it?

Wal-Mart, Opening At 6pm Thanksgiving Day

And finally, Wal-Mart has the best deal on a Chromecast, at just $20.