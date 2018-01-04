The Best Spots Near Washington, DC For An Epic Microadventure

For the next month, Uproxx GPS is zeroing in on “microadventures” — day trips, quick jaunts, and small-scale explorations that will notch neatly into your busy life. Today we’re exploring the best spots within striking distance of our nation’s capital, Washington, DC.

Life in DC is a whirlwind. Inside the Beltway is the seat of American power, where the elites take meetings in posh steakhouses and the working class bustles to-and-fro — zipping along in everyone’s favorite post-modernist Metro system. It’s a hectic place. The traffic is bad. The streets are packed. And the madness of trying to run a country never stops.

That’s why residents and visitors alike really need an escape from it all; a lifestyle pivot from the “powers that be” to the undeniable power of the natural world.

If you’ve been following our Uproxx GPS initiative, you’ve figured out that microadventures are those short nights spent beneath the stars, within striking distance of your actual bed. DC is perfect for these sorts of jaunts. the city is surrounded by lush forests, accessible parks, and a winding river. Unfortunately, pitching a tent in the massive and very rugged Rock Creek Park is not an option — though it would be a great spot to camp in the city. Still, there are plenty of places within striking distance to spend a night under the stars, away from all the hustlers and suits.

Grab your sleeping bag, a mat, some food, and plenty of water and head out to one of these fantastic spots — it’s time to ditch the DC grind.

GREENBELT PARK, MD

Greenbelt is the easiest option for a perfect microadventure. The park has 174 campsites and is open year round. The kicker? It’s accessible by public transportation. Take the green line or yellow line to the College Park-U of MD Metro station and then walk about two miles to the south entrance (alternatively go to the end of the line for the north entrance to the park). Depending where you are in the city, you can be “in nature” in less than 20 minutes.

The park is a woodsy experience with civilization just a few steps away. It’s not hardcore, but it’s the woods. There are campfires for cooking and toilets for anyone who needs to ease into the whole microadventure scene.

There’s a $20 fee to camp each night.

