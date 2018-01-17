Travel Writers Tell Us Where You Should Visit In 2018

#Solo Travel #Adventure #Travel
Managing Editor, Life
01.17.18

Unsplash

Everybody wants to be a travel writer. The chance to dispatch stories from foreign lands is a deeply alluring prospect. So is the potential for free travel. But to be a travel writer means to make the physical world come alive with words. It’s about choosing vital details and peppering each sentence with the five senses. It’s about picking verbs carefully and never ever titling stories with “X country is a land of contrasts” or ending them with some trite line about “knowing one day I’ll be back.”

The gig is tactile, sensory, and instense. Okay, okay, we’ll admit: It’s also fun as hell. If you love being out on the road — tracking down train schedules, bouncing around on busses, and distilling it all down into something urgent and fresh — then this may be the job for you.

If not, you’re lucky to have pros on hand to help out. They’ve been around and they know what’s popping. This year, as we prepared to launch the Uproxx Travel Hot List, we spoke to dozens of travel professionals about where you should spend your travel dollar in 2018.

Here are their picks:

TOPICS#Solo Travel#Adventure#Travel
TAGSadventureSolo travelTRAVELWANDERLUST

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 5 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP