Adding Water To Whiskey Is Now Scientifically Approved

08.17.17 1 hour ago

Shutterstock

It’s a battle for the ages. On one side you have the anti-water contenders who claim that whisky should never be diluted with water or, gasp, ice. On the other side, you have the master distillers, blenders, and tasters who always add a few drops of water to their whisky. Guess which side is correct?

Actually, we don’t have to guess anymore. A Swedish chemist took the time to figure out if, how, and why adding water to whisky makes it taste and smell better. We now have a definitive answer to the ‘adding water to whisky debate.’ And lo-and-behold those master distillers and tasters were right all along.

