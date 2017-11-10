Thanks To This Study, We Finally Know Who Should Get The Middle Arm Rest On A Flight

#Travel
11.10.17 2 days ago

UPROXX

Air flight, if you think about it, is nothing short of magic. That someone figured out how to travel thousands of miles in only hours, instead of days or even weeks, has allowed normal people to see places they never would have before. It is, quite simply, a testament to human will. Except that, in reality, flying can also be an absolute nightmare, sitting on a cramped flight next to strangers who don’t understand proper flight etiquette. The screaming children, the seat backs, the freakin’ arm rests. God, the arm rests.

Ooh, I’m getting heated even thinking about the kind of monster who tries to take an armrest from a middle seat.

Turns out that I’m not just a hothead. Airplane etiquette is such a contested issue — does the middle seat get both armrests? what do you do if you have to go to the bathroom, and your seatmate is sleeping? — that British Airways surveyed travelers from the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, and Italy and took to the New York and London streets to find out what people really think about flying etiquette.

And the results are in: at least half of people are wrong.

Just kidding.

But the results are interesting.

British Airways

Around The Web

TOPICS#Travel
TAGSAIRLINESlifeTRAVEL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP