Whole Foods Is Already Facing Boycotts Thanks To The Amazon Merger

Getty Image

Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods has already had some major effects on the grocery store’s prices and sale items, including some cleverly placed Echos in some stores. And while the effect on the entire grocery industry will take a bit of time, we don’t have to wait too long for the first boycott to happen. And while it isn’t directed at any practice by Whole Foods itself, it is something they inherited once Amazon took over.

Since the tail end of last year, there has been a push for several advertisers to pull out of sponsoring Breitbart. The incendiary news site has been touted as a mouthpiece for white supremacy and is no stranger to controversy thanks to the late Andrew Breitbart and its current maestro, Steve Bannon. The support of Nazi and white supremacist ideas is what earned the site the ire of those looking to strip it of advertising support, leading to around 2,600 companies like Kellogg’s from stopping their ads from appearing on the site. But one company that has held on and hasn’t budged is Amazon.

Folks have had their issues with Amazon over many subjects over the years, including the work conditions within the company, but their continued support of Breitbart seems to now create an unintended side effect for Whole Foods.