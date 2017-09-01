Organic Doritos Are Here And Ready To Hit Whole Foods

Lays

This week, the internet went crazy because Amazon started slashing Whole Foods prices — allowing millennials to buy up plenty of cheap avocados for our toast. Now, everyone wants in on the massive Amazon + Whole Foods distribution system, even the oh-so-famous brand known for giving us orange stained fingers. Yes, Frito-Lay is fighting hard to appeal to organic food lovers — but is it really possible with their reputation?

Maybe. The massive conglomerate believes they came up with a solution, in the form of six letters. S-i-m-p-l-y. Yup, they added that six letter word to a handful of their brand-favs like Doritos, Cheeto Puffs and Ruffles. Now Dorito lovers can enjoy their favorite snack without feeling super guilty (and without the famous orange fingers). It’s a win-win.

So why make a ‘Simply Doritos’? With the influence of popular Netflix documentaries like What the Health and a healthy eating movement happening, Frito-Lay is really trying to appeal to new customers. The old Whole Foods was been a tough chain to get into, but now that Amazon is in charge, they just might get their shot. Frito Lay’s Simply products line up with Whole Foods’ organic requirements and they’re a big brand that’s projected to be able to keep up with costs. It might take some further convincing, but these Simply chips just might make it onto the shelves of Whole Foods soon:

Simply Organic Doritos White Cheddar

Simply Organic Tostitos Blue Corn

Simply Organic Tostitos Scoops

Simply Organic Tostitos Yellow Corn

Simply Ruffles Sea Salted

Simply Tostitos Black Bean

Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar

Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar Jalapeño

Simply Lay’s Sea Salted

Now the question is… how do Doritos and Cheetos taste, without the chemicals?