Instagram

Remember last year when Whole Foods sold customers asparagus water and peeled oranges and everyone had a minor heart attack? Well, they’re at it again! Instead of cutting prices or training their employees to be a little bit less invasive when you’re trying to decide if potato salad from the bar is really worth $35, the brand has hired a produce butcher.

What’s a produce butcher? Easy! It’s a Whole Foods employee whose job it is to take the vegetables you’ve chosen and cut them up for you in any way you could imagine. You want your cucumbers julienned? They’ll do it. Want some cabbage shredded? Got a need for jicama cubes? They’ll do that, too. And it’ll all happen as you watch and question your life choices.