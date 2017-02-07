How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

02.07.17

Remember last year when Whole Foods sold customers asparagus water and peeled oranges and everyone had a minor heart attack? Well, they’re at it again! Instead of cutting prices or training their employees to be a little bit less invasive when you’re trying to decide if potato salad from the bar is really worth $35, the brand has hired a produce butcher.

What’s a produce butcher? Easy! It’s a Whole Foods employee whose job it is to take the vegetables you’ve chosen and cut them up for you in any way you could imagine. You want your cucumbers julienned? They’ll do it. Want some cabbage shredded? Got a need for jicama cubes? They’ll do that, too. And it’ll all happen as you watch and question your life choices.

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying 'I Need Help'

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early '90s

'Dream, Try, Do Good': The Oral History Of 'Boy Meets World'

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

The Story Behind Gus Fring's Stunningly Explosive Moment On 'Breaking Bad'

