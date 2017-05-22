Stay At One Of These Strange Hotels To Make The ‘Summer Of 17’ Memorable

Life & Culture Editor
05.22.17

Free Spirit Spheres

#Summer17 is almost here, which means that you have an important decision: Where will you stay on your vacation? For many, a hotel room isn’t a major part of the overall experience (“I’m just here to sleep”), but staying somewhere fun — even if it’s not swanky — can make the difference between a good trip and a great one.

To help you decide where to spend your hard-earned vacation coins, we’ve put together this list of the wildest hotels that you can book right now. (Yep, even the one that’s made of ice! Especially the one that’s made of ice.)

Live out your Aquaman fantasies.

Подводно-надводный отель "Manta Resort" у острова Пемба, Танзания. Номер безопасно крепится посреди огромного океана и даёт возможность полюбоваться богатым морским миром. Безусловной изюминкой номера является подводная спальня. С наступлением ночи специально освещённая платформа привлекает разнообразных редких морских существ. Рыбы-ласточки, морской бекас, кальмары, осьминоги непременно приплывут в гости и прильнут к оконному стеклу, через которое открывается обзор в 360°.

A post shared by 🍲 Foodandtravel 🌍 (@foodandtravel_ru) on

Have you ever wanted to sleep with the fishes? At the Manta Resort in Tanzania, you can. But that’s not the only thing you’ll be doing. Each “underwater room” is part of a three-level suite that’s just floating in the water. Above the waves, you’ll enjoy a lounge and a rooftop deck, plus warm water that you can dive into right from the suite itself. When you’re ready, you can head on down to the bottom floor, where a cozy bedroom with near 360-degree views of underwater splendor awaits.

Mermaid

A post shared by Sho Matsumoto (@matsho045) on

Around The Web

TAGS#1EpicSummerHOTELSsummer 2017TRAVEL

Innovative Minds

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 3 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 5 days ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP