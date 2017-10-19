The Wildlife Photo Of The Year Is A Haunting Reminder Of Poaching

Memorial to a species © Brent Stirton - Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Natural History Museum, London has awarded photojournalist Brent Stirton with the prestigious award for the Wildlife Photo of the Year, for his photo entitled, Memorial to a species. The photo shows a recently-dehorned black rhino in South Africa’s Hluhluwe Imfolozi Game Reserve. Black rhinos were once one of the most numerous rhino species, but as a result of illegal international trade in rhino horn, the species is now endangered at the hands of one of the world’s most corrupt illegal wildlife networks. Stirton mainly photographs for National Geographic magazine, and focuses his work on wildlife and conservation, global health, diminishing cultures, and sustainability. This is his first time winning the Wildlife Photo of the Year grand title. He visited more than 30 similar crime scenes to take photos and expose the widespread poaching problem.

Natural History Museum Director Sir Michael Dixon said, “Brent’s image highlights the urgent need for humanity to protect our planet and the species we share it with. The black rhino offers a somber and challenging counterpart to the story of Hope, our blue whale. Like the critically endangered black rhinoceros, blue whales were once hunted to the brink of extinction, but humanity acted on a global scale to protect them. This shocking picture of an animal butchered for its horns is a call to action for us all.”