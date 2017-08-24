Shutterstock

The second largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history now reportedly has a single winner. A winning ticket with the numbers 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and a Powerball number of 4 sold in Massachusetts holds claim over the $758.7 million Powerball prize, putting to end a summer long push that fell short of the record $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot that was claimed by three winners in 2016.

BREAKING: Lottery officials say single winning #Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts, claims $758.7 million prize — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 24, 2017

The winning ticket marks the largest jackpot for a single ticket and stops the jackpot from jumping to $1 billion with its next drawing on Saturday. According to ABC News, Powerball officials expected to sell 170 million tickets between Saturday’s drawing and Wednesday’s jackpot: