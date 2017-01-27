Hollywood's Fitness Secrets | OFFLINE

The Best Revenge Isn’t Living Well — It’s Losing 100 Pounds And Showing Off Your New Body

01.26.17 54 mins ago

Meet Sian Ryan, who weighed 266 pounds in 2015. In August of that year, her boyfriend, who Ryan had been with for almost two years said “see you later” and peaced out of the relationship, leaving her sad, depressed, and lonely. But instead of wallowing — like most of us would do, no shame — Ryan decided that she was going to do something different. She joined a gym, stopped missing her ex, and lost 98 pounds. Today, she’s happy, healthy and posting topless pics on Instagram.

I mean, what else are you going to do right? If you’ve worked hard for your revenge body and are ready to show it off, why shouldn’t you? And if your partner left you while on vacation, like Ryan’s did, you’d also want to let him (and the rest of the world) know what they’re missing.

