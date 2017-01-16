JESSICA SABOGAL

“Women Are Perfect” by Jessica Sabogal

Regardless of your politics, there’s no denying that millions of women, people of color, and LGTBQ citizens (along with million of allies) have felt despondent since the election. Donald Trump has been objectively xenophobic and sexist. He’s refused to publicly reject racist acts committed in his name. And in their fear and confusion, many citizens are left with an overwhelming feeling of hopelessness.

Naturally, they turn to peaceful protest. It’s the one method of resistance that dissenting Americans have relied on since our nation’s founding days.

On January 21st, hundreds of thousands of women and allies will descend upon Washington (and gather in other cities around the country) to protest what they perceive to be the president-elect’s sexist view of America. To remind him and so many others that their voices will continue to be heard and that they will fight for the rights of every American.

The mission statement of the Women’s March On Washington states: