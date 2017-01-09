Let Photographer Woody Gooch Shift The Way You See The Ocean

Australian photographer and surfer, Woody Gooch, is sure to catch your attention. First, with his humorous, but very real, name, and second with his elegant, minimalist surf photography. Gooch finds a way to capture fleeting moments in the water while honoring the curling, curving beauty of the ocean.
At just 21, Gooch is a true mad one, living a life in constant motion. His photography has taken him from his home in Australia around the world, with pit-stops in Tokyo, Bali, New York City, Mexico and, in just a few days, to Zurich, Switzerland for a photo exhibition called “Contained” at the Humo Gallery (January 12 to March 31).
His photography is pretty awesome but I honestly can’t get over his name. Sounds like a 20’s era gangster and/or a pornstar