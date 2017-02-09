This Woman Claims To Have The Most Tinder Matches In The Entire World

#notgonnalie At this point the only reason I'm still on instagram is bc casting directors started asking how many followers I have so they can decide whether they consider me or nah. Idk how to feel about this but hey this is me dropping a selfie to stay in the game. (Also, I edited my instagram captions. Check out #truthbehindthisshot)
Everyone knows Tinder is a numbers game. You log on, check out a few profiles, and then zone into “auto swipe” space — in which you swipe every person who pops up to the right and then hope that some of them match you back and then go on a date (instead of ghosting, benching, or breadcrumbing you into a state of supreme depression). But how many matches could you really get in a short period of time? How many people can you swipe right on before your finger gets tired and you drift into a state of existential despair?
“Will I ever find love?” you wonder as you dip your entire hand into cold water to take away the physical ache? “Why isn’t anyone responding?”
/ shot by @tomhart.photo / makeup by @anja.drown thanks x was fun working with you two! and I really miss your puppy 🐶 (#truthbehindthisshot was a crazy day and I missed my train home so I had to wait for an hour and it was freezing and windy. Got ill the following day but still had meetings and castings. Oh and a radio interview. I sounded like a mouse on drugs. Anyway, I like how the pictures turned out so I'm not complaining.)
