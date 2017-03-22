Ethan Lovell

Ethan Lovell — a photographer based out of Venice, CA — is able to combine his passions for traveling, surfing, and creating art with a deep desire to help people. He works all over the world providing disaster relief and (along the way) explores the beautiful landscapes he finds himself in, meeting people, traversing unique terrains, and taking striking images of lives torn asunder by crisis.

Lovell works for Waves For Water, a non-profit organization that provides clean water to people around the world. Waves For Water has been among the world’s first responders in times of crisis for nearly a decade now, and Lovell is often with them. He doesn’t just go as a passive observer, though. He feels a strong need to combine his photo journalism with the actual nitty gritty work that will better the lives of the people he meets. Rather than following the traveler’s mantra of “taking only pictures, leaving only footprints,” he takes photos, and leaves behind infrastructure and hope.

I had the opportunity to speak to Lovell just before he set off for his next project in Chile. We spoke about his life as a photographer, the most powerful places he’s visited, and how to be a tourist who leaves the world a better place.

What inspired your interest photography?

My interest in photography was sparked by growing up around the arts. I grew up around it and was always surrounded by it. My dad had dark room in the house and was in advertising. He was a big influence on me. Then I got into traveling abroad a lot when I was in college and I spent a couple years away. I think it stems from there.

After that, I ended up in Los Angeles doing a lot camera work within the commercial world, mostly video stuff. Then, I just decided to take it into stills and incorporate that with travel and lifestyle photography. I was based out of Venice Beach. Had a really good support team. This was pre-social media and everything, so it was a really good place to live and work as an artist and it’s been a really good home base to work out of. It’s easy to travel from. And having a lot of friends who support each other in this place is also kind of an inspiring thing. Everyone travels a lot, gets around, and does cool things. I think that was really inspirational about taking it to the next level.