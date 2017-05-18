There’s a new chili pepper in the world, burning up the old Scoville meter. Don’t eat it. Seriously, it’s not hard to tell that as you’re reading this you’re thinking about eating it and that is freaking dangerous. This thing is no joke. It might be the smallest, mightiest “food” ever. Seriously, just stop.

The Dragon’s Breath chili was developed by Mike Smith, from St. Asaph, Wales in conjunction with Nottingham Trent University. It is a little red-orange chili with a serious, potentially life threatening punch. According to Smith, the Dragon’s Breath chili has a Scoville rating of 2.48 million. This 2.48 million rating isn’t just potentially record breaking, it’s almost a million units higher on the scale than the Carolina reaper which currently holds the Guinness World Record.

For reference sake, Frank’s Red Hot Original hot sauce comes in between 400 and 500 units on the Scoville scale. That’s it! No thousands, no millions. Just between 400 and 500. And if you’re still tossing the idea around that, “This is stupid and of course I’d be able to handle the heat,” take a look at these people eating the Carolina reaper (AKA current #1 spiciest pepper).