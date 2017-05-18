Scientists Just Turned Spinach Into Heart Tissue

The World’s New ‘Hottest Chili Pepper’ Should Never Be Eaten Under Any Circumstances

05.18.17 49 mins ago

There’s a new chili pepper in the world, burning up the old Scoville meter. Don’t eat it. Seriously, it’s not hard to tell that as you’re reading this you’re thinking about eating it and that is freaking dangerous. This thing is no joke. It might be the smallest, mightiest “food” ever. Seriously, just stop.

The Dragon’s Breath chili was developed by Mike Smith, from St. Asaph, Wales in conjunction with Nottingham Trent University. It is a little red-orange chili with a serious, potentially life threatening punch. According to Smith, the Dragon’s Breath chili has a Scoville rating of 2.48 million. This 2.48 million rating isn’t just potentially record breaking, it’s almost a million units higher on the scale than the Carolina reaper which currently holds the Guinness World Record.

For reference sake, Frank’s Red Hot Original hot sauce comes in between 400 and 500 units on the Scoville scale. That’s it! No thousands, no millions. Just between 400 and 500. And if you’re still tossing the idea around that, “This is stupid and of course I’d be able to handle the heat,” take a look at these people eating the Carolina reaper (AKA current #1 spiciest pepper).

Around The Web

TAGSFOODhot chiliWORLD RECORDS

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 1 week ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 2 weeks ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP