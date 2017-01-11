Act Now And You Can Write In Mark Twain’s Library For Only $50

Shutterstock

It’s almost an understatement to say that Mark Twain is one of the greatest writers in American history. Born Samuel Clemens in Florida, Missouri, the man who would go by the pen name Mark Twain, was responsible for some of the most beloved literature of the 19th (and early 20th) century.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and so many more tales that generations now know by heart. Wouldn’t it be amazing to write your story where he penned so many of his? “‘Tis but a dream!” you say. No, it could happen.

In 2017, you can write in his library in Hartford, Connecticut. For a writer, this is the equivalent of making your own candy at Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory. The writer himself won’t be present since he died in 1910 (maybe his ghost will?), but you’ll be able to work on your literary masterpiece among his bookshelves. All you have to do is make a reservation and fork over $50. Wouldn’t it be amazing to say you penned the “Great American Novel/Screenplay/ Facebook Comment” at Twain’s very own library?

At the very least, you can work on your college term paper. The money covers three hours of uninterrupted writing time so your room mates won’t show up and start playing Xbox and ruin your flow. It sure beats renting out a room at your college library. Heck, it would be worth the cash just to sit there and stare at his books. Plus, there’s a fountain gurgling outside, so that should get the creative juices flowing.

Obviously, there are only a limited number of people who will be able to write in the library. It’s really not that big. If you don’t want to work around anyone else, you could just buy up all the spots and watch the 1993 classic The Adventures of Huck Finn starring the great Elijah Wood in the title role.