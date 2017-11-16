Unsplash - Christopher Burns

Guess what I learned today? The United Nations World Tourism Organization spends each year tracking all international visits from travelers. Neat, huh? Then, the group releases a list of the cities whose tourism has spiked the most over the previous twelve months and suggests them as the next big vacation spots of choice.

We took that information and arranged the top ten locations with some gorgeous images. So, if you’re itching to make some 2018 travel plans, start setting up flight trackers for the cities on this list to find cheap airfare to the coolest destinations on Earth before other people realize they are missing out.

10. Israel

Although Israel is a relatively small country, it has seen a 25 percent increase in tourism over the previous year. People are flocking to the round-the-clock beach scene in Tel Aviv, the holy city of Jerusalem, the beautiful Negev Desert, the Dead Sea (the lowest place on Earth), and a northern coastline that includes Haifa, a city likened to San Francisco.

9. Mongolia

Adventure destinations are very trendy right now, and Mongolia is nothing if not a rugged, open landscape for travelers to explore (Horses! Horses! Horses!). In the last year, there has been a 28 percent increase in Mongolian visits. Visitors can still enjoy rugged mountains and vast steppes, but there are also growing cities to explore in a country rapidly changing.

8 Nicaragua

This is really a country that has a lot to offer to every single type of traveler. There are pristine beaches beloved by surfers, snorkelers, and average beach bums alike; tons of colonial architecture, including exceptionally maintained mansions, a restored cathedral, and a meticulously landscaped plaza; and diverse geography. Wanna dive in underwaters caves? Nicaragua. Surf down an active volcano? Nicaragua! It’s no wonder tourism has grown 28 percent.