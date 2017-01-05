Top 10 Netflix Shows You Need to Watch

Does Disney Cancelling ‘Girl Meets World’ Signal An Uncertain Future For Nostalgic Television?

01.05.17 23 mins ago

Disney

Girl Meets World was one of the first shows to ride the wave of nostalgia straight into a revival on television. The new series continued the story of Boy Meets World from the era of TGIF for 70 new episodes and brought back all the familiar faces that fans loved getting reacquainted with on a weekly basis. It certainly wasn’t the first time that a series was revived in a creative way and we’ve always had television spin-offs that tried to capitalize on those successes. The difference at this moment is the slew of remakes and revivals of classic shows long gone for new episodes, including Full House, Gilmore Girls, The X-Files, and at least a dozen others in the near future.

But now Girl Meets World is officially canceled over at Disney, confirming the rumors started by Rider Strong and bringing the story to another close here in 2017. Along with an uncertain future for other revivals like The X-Files and the coming rush of reboots over the next few years, you have to wonder if this is the moment where the revival boom begins its turn downward.

TAGSDISNEYgirl meets world

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 7 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP