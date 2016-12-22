Getty Image

MMA titan and noted sh*t talker Cris Cyborg is in danger of going from simply missing out on fighting for a newly established featherweight title to being left out of any fights for a while.

In what’s become a troubling epidemic among its roster, the UFC is once again dealing with a reported USADA violation attached to one of its stars. Cyborg, who currently holds Invicta FC gold, has been popped by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for an alleged failed out-of-competition drug test administered earlier this month. Considering that Cyborg has a failed anabolic steroid test from 2011 hanging over her head, the long-hyped Ronda Rousey dream opponent isn’t in the ideal PR space for this sort of development, although the UFC has noted that a “full fair legal review” will be done before any action will be taken.

According to Cyborg, the failed test isn’t what it appears to be. Cyborg’s camp says it’s a medical aid prescribed by a doctor and not a performance-enhancing strategy. As Ariel Helwani notes, a failed test could have major consequences for Cyborg’s career.

Full statement from Cyborg. USADA has confirmed to me the substance she mentions is accurate. Faces a potential maximum one-year suspension. https://t.co/f0NuPpCZc2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 22, 2016

Cris Cyborg Breaks Her Silence On Doping Violation: “It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment” https://t.co/zMKt2CEak1 — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 22, 2016

Naturally, these sorts of reveals with a big name fighter can prompt reactions galore. (Just ask Brock Lesnar.) UFC President Dana White went so far as to tell TMZ Sports that Cyborg had been engaging in unusual behavior ahead of the alleged violation.

“First fight she had 8 weeks to get ready. Second fight she had 11 weeks to get ready and the third fight she just turned down,” said White. “I thought it was just strange that she was turning down all these fights … not so strange now.”

That’s a rather bold assessment with the UFC’s review of the matter still pending, but it’s not as though Dana White is a pillar of diplomacy at every turn. We imagine we haven’t heard the last of this.

