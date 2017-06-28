In Light Of Fedor-Mitrione, Here’s A Complete History Of The Double Knockout In MMA

#MMA
06.28.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In a night filled with Bellatorisms like a TKO via Looney Tune stool yank and the most underwhelming MMA debut since CM Punk, the peak moment of Bellator 180 might have come during the evening’s co-main event, when, for a few brief but mystifying milliseconds, it appeared as if Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione had knocked each other unconscious at the exact same time.

Although Mitrione would manage to recover first and pound yet another nail into “The Last Emperor’s” coffin a few seconds later, it would be hard to argue that a double knockout wouldn’t have been a more satisfying (and again, PEAK Bellator) moment and even harder to argue that I wouldn’t have totally lost my sh*t had it happened.

Because the double knockout is kind of the zenith of MMA, if you think about it.

It takes everything we love about the sport — competition, unpredictability, and traumatic brain injury — and combines it in a moment so pure that it could practically be bottled into an essence — an essence which I imagine would be named something like “External Domination” or “Fist Mist” if Dana White and/or Reebok were the first to figure out the technology to do so.

Point is, the double knockout deserves a bit of recognition in light of the Fedor-Mitrione What Could’ve Been, which I will now provide via this brief history lesson.

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSdouble knockoutFEDOR EMELIANENKOMMA

