Top 5 Best UFC Fighters

The Internet Roasted Ronda Rousey’s Latest Loss At UFC 207

12.31.16 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

After a hiatus of just over a year, Ronda Rousey made her return to the Octagon at UFC 207 and it did not end well for the former champion. She was battered and quickly defeated by Amanda Nunes just 48 seconds in the first round, and Ronda never even seemed to land anything of consequence.

Where Ronda heads from here is anybody’s guess. There are rumors of an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 and she’s made plenty of headway in Hollywood. Ronda didn’t seem to ever be in the fight, and her days in the octagon may be over after back-to-back devastating losses. She refused to do any media for the fight during the event’s buildup, and after the fight Rousey left the octagon without giving a post-fight interview. Nunes did, however, and did not hold her tongue, telling the crowd in Las Vegas “I knew I was going to beat the sh*t out of Ronda Rousey.”

Ronda spent years at the top of the mountain, becoming the UFC’s biggest commercial star and when anybody enjoys that much success the masses will gradually turn and wish for their downfall. So naturally, the internet is enjoying the hell out of Ronda’s latest defeat, especially in the brutal fashion that she went down. Folks broke out their best memes, gifs, jokes and everything in-between to pile on Rousey, including her opponent Amanda Nunes.

TAGSRONDA ROUSEYUFC 207

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP