Tony Ferguson Is Pitching A UFC Lightweight Title Fight With Nate Diaz

Getty Image

Lightweight dynamo Tony Ferguson would like his title shot, please. No need to wait for Khabib Nurmagomedov to be in peak condition or for Conor McGregor to get back into the division, though. Ferguson has a lightweight championship fight idea in mind and it would definitely grab some attention.

Ferguson, who has hasn’t lost in the Octagon since Obama’s first term, thinks a tilt with McGregor slayer Nate Diaz would be a lovely way to spend a Saturday night.

“Vacate the belt right now, drop it, leave it where it’s at and we’ll fight for the title belt International Fight Week. I know the only person I would like to go toe-to-toe with that probably needs some [talking to] is Nate Diaz,” campaigned Ferguson on Fox Sports 1’s UFC Tonight. “I’d love to go toe-to-toe with him. For anybody else that’s out there, they don’t really deserve a shot at fighting with me. Myself, the fans, everybody else would love to see that fight. Battle of California. Let’s do this.”

Ferguson vs. Diaz at International Fight Week is an undeniably sexy brand of matchup for hardcore fans and casuals alike. Making it happen is a whole other thing entirely. Conor McGregor would have to vacate his belt, Khabib’s still ranked as the #1 contender (cancelled fight and all), plus Nate Diaz can simply wait for a potential part III in his McGregor rivalry. Still, Ferguson is doing what he needs to do as a fighter that isn’t in that marquee fight draw echelon. He’s thinking of ways to be seen, make money on his fights and battle for a championship belt that’s being held for ransom by other megafight possibilities. Well done, Tony.

(Via Fox Sports)