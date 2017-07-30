Robbie Lawler And Donald Cerrone Engage In An Epic War At UFC 214

07.29.17

The long awaited Robbie Lawler vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight was always guaranteed to generate fireworks, and it lived up to the hype when they finally faced off at UFC 214. After a back and forth rock-em sock-em battle that had the arena chanting for both fighters, Robbie Lawler took the judge’s decision by 29-28 on all three scorecards.

