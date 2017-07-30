The long awaited Robbie Lawler vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight was always guaranteed to generate fireworks, and it lived up to the hype when they finally faced off at UFC 214. After a back and forth rock-em sock-em battle that had the arena chanting for both fighters, Robbie Lawler took the judge’s decision by 29-28 on all three scorecards.
Robbie Lawler And Donald Cerrone Engage In An Epic War At UFC 214
Contributing Writer
07.29.17
Around The Web
Make The Most Of Summer '17
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends
Ariel Woodruff 07.26.17 3 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer
Christopher Osburn 07.25.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip
Parker Hilton 07.25.17 4 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps
Dan Seitz 07.24.17 5 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man
Mark Shrayber 07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)
Zach Johnston 07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With