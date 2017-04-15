Take Another Hit Off Of The Finest Quotes That ‘Pineapple Express’ Has To Offer

If you want to make a cult classic, the quickest way to do it is to cater to stoners. Chances are they won’t be going anywhere once they pop in the movie and they’ll pretty much laugh at anything after a certain point. But it definitely helps when the movie (in this case, Pineapple Express) stars two comedically gifted actors such as Seth Rogen and James Franco, and they work off of a script that is laced with some truly great lines of dialogue. How many? Enough that we’re going back for another hit… so enjoy these additional Pineapple Express quotes, and if we missed any, let us know.
There are 10 comments
No GIFS?!?!
Really? You leave off the quote that can actually be used everyday, “I heard that. Wish I didn’t.”
Funny quotes…..but not ones that superfans use regularly lol
Yeah, this movie wasn’t so much funny one liner quotes as it was hilarious banter between two stoners.
Why’d we have to go to the woods?
Well you didn’t come up with any ideas.
Yeah I did, nowhere and Quiznos.
I mean, I do say things like “Safety first, then team work” But for me that movie is about watching two stoners say actually funny shit for 2 hours.
i was super disappointed when i saw this movie in the theatre. it wasn’t nearly as funny as it should have been. good moments, but not consistent. the interview is funnier.
I’m sorry that you have bad taste in comedy.
i’m sorry that my opinion indicates that i have ‘bad taste.’ did your mom mention that you had ‘bad taste’?
“Just tryna get a mothafuckin scholaship!”
Whats down there????…. A fucking RANCOR!
I had never laughed at a movie as frequently as when I first saw this one in theatres. Some favorite lines:
Saul: I’m gonna become a civil engineer. I’m gonna design septic tanks for playgrounds. Little kids can take shits! You idiot, what the hell do you do?
“Fuck Jeff Goldblum, man!”
“I thought hurricane season was over!”
“There’s a fly in the ointment, shits hittin’ the fan, the lion will speak!”
Red: Look what I’m wearing. Kimono, dog. What’re you wearing?”
Saul: Don’t worry, bro. Your cat’s going to heaven.
Red: Yeah, maybe. Maybe he went to heaven. He was a little fucker. He could’ve gone to hell.