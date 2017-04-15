Take Another Hit Off Of The Finest Quotes That ‘Pineapple Express’ Has To Offer

Columbia

If you want to make a cult classic, the quickest way to do it is to cater to stoners. Chances are they won’t be going anywhere once they pop in the movie and they’ll pretty much laugh at anything after a certain point. But it definitely helps when the movie (in this case, Pineapple Express) stars two comedically gifted actors such as Seth Rogen and James Franco, and they work off of a script that is laced with some truly great lines of dialogue. How many? Enough that we’re going back for another hit… so enjoy these additional Pineapple Express quotes, and if we missed any, let us know.