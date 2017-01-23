The 2017 Razzie Nominations Are In, With A Dark Horse Leading

What is the worst movie of 2016? This is a question that will likely inspire endless debate. We’re well past the point of Ed Wood-like cheerful incompetence hitting the screen, after all, so it really boils down to which rote, uninspired studio product most broke our hearts or irritated our senses. And despite what you might think, 2016’s favorite critical whipping boy didn’t quite make the top of the list.
Don’t get us wrong, Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice did “well” with the Razzie committee, landing eight nominations, but the real “winner,” to the extent we can use the term, is Zoolander No. 2, which by all accounts is sinking to the honor it deserves. The Razzie committee claims there were so many bad movies this year they had to expand the categories, but considering they were the only five to ten people who saw convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza’s Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, we suspect them of protesting too much.
So, what else got “honored?” Here are the nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
I find this list more annoying than the movies they’re pissing on.
Yeah it’s a lot of cheap shots. Pretty easy to skewer shitty blockbusters all day. Although I’ll admit I have a lot of hatred for Dirty Grandpa.
Affleck was not terrible at all in BvS. The movie was underwhelming, but Affleck was really good as Batman.
Seconded. They’re still in Gigli mode.
Am I in the wrong thinking Affleck was one of the very few bright spots in BvS?
No you are not
yeah most people agree with that
I’ve watched BvS a few times now (thanks to HBO) and it’s not terrible. Is it the best movie? Of course not. But I don’t find it “disappointing”. I am a Marvel guy and never been much for the DC universe, so I should be the one making fun of it. I liked it. Sue me I guess.