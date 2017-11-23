Seth Meyers Will Host The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

NBC

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has settled on a host for the 75th Annual Golden Globes and they’re sticking in the realm of late night for their MC. Yes, award show season is nearly upon us and there’s nothing we can do about it.

Late Night‘s Seth Meyers has been tapped to host the ” Diamond Jubilee edition” of the Golden Globes, taking the reins from 2017’s host Jimmy Fallon who had more teeth to his appearance than you remember. (Right now, Ricky Gervais is probably muttering one-liners into a pillow or placing them in a folder marked “next year.”) Meyers comes in with ample hosting experience beyond his current Late Night gig and former Weekend Update anchor bonafides. The 43-year-old comedian has hosted the ESPYs, the Emmys and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that appeared to spark Donald Trump eventually running for president out of spite.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards”, said HFPA President Meher Tatna in a statement trumpeting the news. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on January 7, 2018. The nominations for those shiny (and sometimes controversial) prizes will be revealed December 11. Here’s hoping Monster Trucks doesn’t get snubbed.