The 2018 Spirit Award Nominations Feature The Cream Of The Indie Film Crop

Contributing Writer
11.21.17

A24

While nowhere near as prestigious as the Academy Awards, the Spirit Awards have carved themselves out a well-respected niche by consistently giving statues to worthy independent films and actors overlooked by the bigger awards shows. Now the nominations for this year have been named by Film Independent and as usual, there’s a lot of great movies included that you really need to check out.

The fantastic Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with six nominations including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Male Lead (Timothee Chalamet), and Best Supporting Male (Armie Hammer). Good Time received five nominations including a Best Male Lead nod to former Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Get Out also continues to reap much-deserved nominations with five more here, including Best Feature, and Greta Gerwig’s excellent Lady Bird also received Best Feature consideration along with Best Female Lead (Saoirse Ronan) and Best Supporting Female (Laurie Metcalf) nominations.

The Spirit Awards go down on March 3rd, 2018. Here’s the full list of nominations:

BEST FEATURE
Call Me by Your Name
The Florida Project
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE
Columbus
Ingrid Goes West
Menashe
Oh Lucy!
Patti Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Best feature with a budget under $500,000)
Dayveon
A Ghost Story
Life and nothing more
Most Beautiful Island
The Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR
Sean Baker (The Florida Project)
Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra)
Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Good Time)
Chloe Zhao (The Rider)

Around The Web

TAGS2017 Independent Spirit Awards2018 Independent Spirit AwardsSpirit Awards

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP