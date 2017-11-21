A24

While nowhere near as prestigious as the Academy Awards, the Spirit Awards have carved themselves out a well-respected niche by consistently giving statues to worthy independent films and actors overlooked by the bigger awards shows. Now the nominations for this year have been named by Film Independent and as usual, there’s a lot of great movies included that you really need to check out.

The fantastic Call Me By Your Name leads the pack with six nominations including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Male Lead (Timothee Chalamet), and Best Supporting Male (Armie Hammer). Good Time received five nominations including a Best Male Lead nod to former Twilight star Robert Pattinson. Get Out also continues to reap much-deserved nominations with five more here, including Best Feature, and Greta Gerwig’s excellent Lady Bird also received Best Feature consideration along with Best Female Lead (Saoirse Ronan) and Best Supporting Female (Laurie Metcalf) nominations.

The Spirit Awards go down on March 3rd, 2018. Here’s the full list of nominations:

BEST FEATURE

Call Me by Your Name

The Florida Project

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Best feature with a budget under $500,000)

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

Life and nothing more

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker (The Florida Project)

Jonas Carpignano (A Ciambra)

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie (Good Time)

Chloe Zhao (The Rider)