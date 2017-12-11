NETFLIX

Netflix knows all your secrets.

All your secrets that involve watching Parks and Recreation for the fifth time this year, at least. The streaming service might not release viewership numbers to the public (although Nielsen is trying to figure it out), but every so often, they’ll give a hint as to who’s watching, and how much. We know, for instance, that Gilmore Girls: A Year In the Life, Fuller House, Marvel’s The Defenders, The Seven Deadly Sins, and The Ranch are the most binge-raced shows, and that there are 53 people who love A Christmas Prince more than anyone should.

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

“To the 53 people who’ve watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days,” the tweet reads, “who hurt you?” A Christmas Prince, for all you Grinches out there, is a Netflix original movie with Hallmark-level quality about a reporter (iZombie‘s Rose McIver) who goes undercover, yadda yadda yadda, there’s a hot prince, etc. It’s not a Christmas movie that, unlike The Muppet Christmas Carol, should be seen more than once (if it all). When writer Amanda Bell asked Netflix why they were calling out people for their viewing habits, no matter how unusual, they replied, “I just want to make sure you’re okay.”

I just want to make sure you're okay — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

If you do want to watch the same Christmas movie every day for nearly three weeks, we have some better ideas.