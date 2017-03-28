Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We’re often figuratively haunted by the ghosts of our past. Friends we’ve hurt, mistakes we’ve made. But ghosts can also help us remember the things we’ve lost. A Ghost Story takes that idea, and makes it literal.

Directed by Pete’s Dragon‘s David Lowery and starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck in his first film since his Academy Award-winning performance in Manchester By the Sea, A Ghost Story was a sensation even among Sundance sensations. It received glowing reviews, with our own Vince Mancini calling it “a singular experience.” You can judge for yourself what all the hype was about in the trailer above. I’m already looking forward to Halloween, when I can explain, “No, I’m not dressed up as one of the Peanuts, I’m actually Casey Affleck’s corpse on a cosmic journey through time.”

“Please take the candy and get off my porch.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

With A Ghost Story, acclaimed director David Lowery (Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon) returns with a singular exploration of legacy, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection. Recently deceased, a white-sheeted ghost (Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck) returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife (Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara), only to find that in his spectral state he has become unstuck in time, forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away. Increasingly unmoored, the ghost embarks on a cosmic journey through memory and history, confronting life’s ineffable questions and the enormity of existence. An unforgettable meditation on love and grief, A Ghost Story emerges ecstatic and surreal—a wholly-unique experience that lingers long after the credits roll.

A Ghost Story comes out on July 7.