Paramount

A sound mixing Oscar nomination for 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi has been rescinded after the Academy found that the nominee in question had violated campaign rules. Greg P. Russell lost his nomination after reportedly making several phone calls regarding his work on the film according to Variety:

The decision was prompted by the discovery that Russell had called his fellow members of the Sound Branch during the nominations phase to make them aware of his work on the film, in direct violation of a campaign regulation that prohibits telephone lobbying,” the release said. “The Board of Governors’ decision to rescind Mr. Russell’s nomination was made after careful consideration,” Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said in a statement. “The Academy takes very seriously the Oscars voting process and anything – no matter how well-intentioned – that may undermine the integrity of that process.”

According to Variety, the calling to promote yourself or a film is “expressly forbidden” by the Academy, even if you’re just checking in or making sure “a screener or other mailing was received.”

Luckily, Russell’s mistake didn’t cost the film itself or his fellow sound mixing nominees, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth. They will still be in competition at Sunday’s awards, though they face some stiff competition including the team from La La Land. Sound mixing is the only awards that 13 Hours was nominated for at the Oscars.

(Via Variety / The Hollywood Reporter)