There’s a lot about the life that Ace Ventura (Jim Carrey) lead that makes it seem like he had it made. Sure, he might have to duck his landlord when he’s late on the rent and he illegally hordes dozens of animals in his apartment, but he was a free spirit who made a living doing what he loved. Still, throughout Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, he’s constantly looked down upon as second-tier, like he’s nothing but a glorified dog catcher. It isn’t until Snowflake, the Miami Dolphins’ mascot, goes missing in the weeks before the Super Bowl that Ace gets a real chance to prove that he knows what he’s doing.

While his methods may have been unconventional and his personality a little off-putting, Ace still managed to show everyone that he’s a master of his craft. The next time you’re struggling to prove that you’re right, let these Ace Ventura lines help inspire you while you scrape to come out ahead.