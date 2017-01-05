LucasFilm

Adam Driver will be reprising his role as that emo little Sith Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VIII. In an interview with Larry King, Driver opened up a bit about the the upcoming film, perhaps because he feels comfortable talking to someone who resembles Snoke.

According to Driver, his character (whatever name you choose to call him — I prefer “space edgelord“) will be showing more humanity is Episode VIII. This is a character who stores his enemies’ ashes in a litter box, so any humanity at all will be a stretch (and make for good jokes).

When asked by Larry King, “What’s one aspect about Kylo Ren you’re excited for fans to see in the next film?” Driver answered: