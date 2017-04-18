Netflix

Netflix has uploaded their quarter one 2017 earnings review to YouTube, boasting that the streaming service will soon reach 100 million subscribers, but the most fascinating/disturbing news comes from content executive Ted Sarandos who said, “Netflix subscribers have spent half a billion hours watching Adam Sandler movies since The Ridiculous Six launched.”

If you’re a Sandler content aficionado, you’ll know that The Ridiculous Six premiered on December 11th, 2015. That means in just over 17 months, Adam Sandler has been one of the most streamed humans on the planet. This is why he’s getting another four-picture deal with the big red letters:

“Just ahead of the release of our third film from Adam Sandler, Sandy Wexler, we announced the renewal of our deal with Sandler to premiere an additional four films exclusively on Netflix around the world. We continue to be excited by our Sandler relationship and our members continue to be thrilled with his films.”

When we break down these half billion hours spent watching Sandler yell and make googley noises, things get interesting.

If users have spent 500 million hours over 17 months watching Sandler, that works out to 29,411,765 hours of Sandler per month.

Knowing users have spent over 29 million hours per month watching Sandler, that breaks down to just under a million hours per day. A million hours per day!

According to Time, Netflix subscribers streamed on average for 1 hour, 33 minutes per day. If there are 100 million subscribers streaming for at least, 100 minutes per day (time spent streaming is trending up) then Adam Sandler content is responsible for roughly 0.6-1.0% of all Netflix consumption every day.

Every single day.

The average human lifespan is 672, 000 hours. That means over 744 full human lives have been sucked dry by Adam Sandler viewing.

