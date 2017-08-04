Disney

It’s a whole new world for Disney and has been since 2010, when someone had the bright (and profitable) idea: “What if Alice in Wonderland… but not animated?” Since then, Disney has been churning out live-action remakes, some much better (Pete’s Dragon) than others. But they’ve all been impeccably cast, from Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in Beauty and the Beast to Bill Murray and Idris Elba as Baloo and Shere Khan in The Jungle Book.

Guy Ritchie’s Aladdin adaptation is off to a fine start, too, with Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, and, because you ain’t never had a fresh prince like me, Will Smith as The Genie.

On Friday, the Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Marwan Kenzari, who appears in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming Murder on the Orient Express, is “in negotiations” to play the villainous Jafar. He’ll be joined by SNL and People of Earth‘s Nasim Pedrad, who landed the role of “Mara, the handmaiden and friend to Jasmine. The part is described as a comedic supporting role.”

If she does a solid Gilbert Gottfried impression, she could voice Iago, too. We already know she’s good at impersonating Jasmine.

Aladdin does not have a release date yet.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)