20th Century Fx

Alien: Covenant is still two months away from release, and hype is at an all-time high after some particularly tense trailers. Fans are more than ready for some scary xenomorph action and the latest generation of Fassbender bots, and director Ridley Scott hasn’t been particularly shy about sharing new information that could probably be classified as spoilers. Scott continues to be a fount of Alien tidbits, so much so that he may have unofficially announced the title of the next film in the franchise.

In an interview with Fandango, Scott gave a little taste of what to expect in the future, like who planted all that damn wheat.

“There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien… “It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant … fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way.”

And you thought the Star Wars franchise had a convoluted timeline. So, it would seem that Awakening is next in line and will serve as a link between Prometheus and Covenant, but this makes one question the toll that this will take on the stakes. If we know that this particular mission is doomed (again), why should we care? Because we like chest bursting aliens, that’s why.

Scott also made some pretty big claims about Covenant, including that it was “gorier and smarter.”

“We raise some very interesting questions about the position and possibility of AI against human condition, and it crosses into the zone of apartheid — kind of like how Roy Batty was treated like a second-class citizen [in Blade Runner].”

Who else just had the sudden urge for an Alien/Blade Runner double feature night?

(Via Fandango)