Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

Meet The Cast Of ‘Alien: Covenant’ Before They Meet Their Doom In This Special Prologue

#Alien
Managing Editor, Trending
02.22.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

If you caught the latest episode of Legion, you were teased about this prologue for Alien: Covenant that gives us a spirited introduction to the crew of the colony ship that shares a name with the film’s title. Not only do we learn that James Franco is the captain of the ship and feeling a bit under the weather, but the rest of the crew are a bunch of party animals. We get to see Danny McBride appeal to everybody’s bad side while getting seriously drunk, Katherine Waterston give a heck of a speech to inspire the crew, and everybody else giving the film that “fun” moment before everybody turns into xenomorph chow.

TOPICS#Alien
TAGSAlienAlien: Covenantjames francoMICHAEL FASSBENDER

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP