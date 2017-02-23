Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you caught the latest episode of Legion, you were teased about this prologue for Alien: Covenant that gives us a spirited introduction to the crew of the colony ship that shares a name with the film’s title. Not only do we learn that James Franco is the captain of the ship and feeling a bit under the weather, but the rest of the crew are a bunch of party animals. We get to see Danny McBride appeal to everybody’s bad side while getting seriously drunk, Katherine Waterston give a heck of a speech to inspire the crew, and everybody else giving the film that “fun” moment before everybody turns into xenomorph chow.