If you caught the latest episode of Legion, you were teased about this prologue for Alien: Covenant that gives us a spirited introduction to the crew of the colony ship that shares a name with the film’s title. Not only do we learn that James Franco is the captain of the ship and feeling a bit under the weather, but the rest of the crew are a bunch of party animals. We get to see Danny McBride appeal to everybody’s bad side while getting seriously drunk, Katherine Waterston give a heck of a speech to inspire the crew, and everybody else giving the film that “fun” moment before everybody turns into xenomorph chow.
Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise
Meet The Cast Of ‘Alien: Covenant’ Before They Meet Their Doom In This Special Prologue
Around The Web
There is one comment
Kenny Powers in space!!!