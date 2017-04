Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Alien: Covenant is definitely earning that R rating, as evidenced by the graphic first and second trailers. Add more evidence in the form of these three TV spots, which instruct us to run, hide, and pray. Considering those huge spoilers Ridley Scott dropped at CinemaCon (and also revealed at SXSW) about how the xenomorphs came to be, we suspect running, hiding, and praying won’t make much of a difference.