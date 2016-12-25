The First Trailer For ‘Alien: Covenant’ Is Here To Wreck Chests

It wouldn’t be Christmas unless a movie studio — probably Fox — foolishly released something important when few writers are available to give them free publicity. Hey, what’s this? Fox released the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant at midnight. God bless us, everyone.
Ridley Scott said he’d be shooting for “a pretty hard R” rating, and the red band at the beginning of the trailer immediately confirms this is going to be filled with NOPE, like that tentacle scene at the end. Michael Fassbender has said it’s scarier than Prometheus, which, yeah, we would hope so.
Alien: Covenant stars the aforementioned Michael Fassbender (AS TWO ROBOTS, be still, my heart), Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup (Dr. Manhattan’s in this?), Danny McBride (Kenny F*cking Powers is in this?), Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.
Here’s the official synopsis:
Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.
Alien: Covenant opens chests on May 19th, 2017.
this better live up to prometheus. as an alien fan – i loved that fucking film. those of you who hated it are all of too fat/too skinny fan boys that are horrible people who don’t deserve anything good in your lives. especially happiness.
I’m with you. All in on Prometheus.
And I thought I was the only Prometheus apologist on the internet.
I thought Prometheus was pretty cool. Wasn’t what I thought it was going to be.
Not sure how I feel about this. I liked that Prometheus didn’t feel like a horror movie.
You guys do realize that Prometheus was basically a 2 and a half hour trailer for this movie right?
My problem with Prometheus was mainly the constant reliance on overused sci-fi tropes and that Scott switched between “it’s an Alien prequel” and “oh it’s only slightly related to Alien” as a marketer and a writer.
Anyway…..
Zero expectation= zero disappointment.
Scarier than Prometheus doesn’t really mean a whole lot since that was basically retards in space. That being said the trailer looks promising. Danny McBride is an added bonus.
Yeah, that’s some great casting. Also loved the Dr. Strangelove nod with the piloting hat.
Geez, what a cockblock. However, bonus points to the slowed-down dramatic cover song for ruining Vince´s Christmas.
Amen.
Kenny Powers in space. Im ok with that.
Still nursing the scars of Prometheus. Not sure I can do it.
$10 says they pull a Force Awakens and basically just copy the original (with some sequel added for good measure).
The first scene in the trailer mimics the scene in Alien when Ripley refuses to open the door for the crew, wanna bet this is the same movie but with better effects? It’s all the rage these days to do a sequel to a franchise but at the same time remaking the first one, it’s actually pretty sickening, it’s lazier than a sequel and a reboot at the same time.
Also, Prometheus was shit and the first comment is obviously paid advertising.
I’m a bizarro alien because I like to burst on your chest.
Merry holidays, everyone!
May you be fortunate enough for someone to experience your face hugger this holiday.
“Hey look! A weird alien egg is opening up. I should probably take my helmet off first, before I stick my face in it.”