The First Trailer For ‘Alien: Covenant’ Is Here To Wreck Chests

12.25.16 2 days ago 18 Comments

It wouldn’t be Christmas unless a movie studio — probably Fox — foolishly released something important when few writers are available to give them free publicity. Hey, what’s this? Fox released the first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant at midnight. God bless us, everyone.

Ridley Scott said he’d be shooting for “a pretty hard R” rating, and the red band at the beginning of the trailer immediately confirms this is going to be filled with NOPE, like that tentacle scene at the end. Michael Fassbender has said it’s scarier than Prometheus, which, yeah, we would hope so.

Alien: Covenant stars the aforementioned Michael Fassbender (AS TWO ROBOTS, be still, my heart), Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup (Dr. Manhattan’s in this?), Danny McBride (Kenny F*cking Powers is in this?), Demian Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, Amy Seimetz, Jussie Smollett, Callie Hernandez, Nathaniel Dean, Alexander England, and Benjamin Rigby.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his groundbreaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien: Covenant opens chests on May 19th, 2017.

(Via 20th Century Fox)

