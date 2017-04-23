Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

The Latest Pair Of ‘Alien: Covenant’ Teasers Continue To Show Fox’s Indifference To Spoilers

#Alien #Prometheus 2 #Ridley Scott
04.23.17 26 mins ago

Fox

WARNING: More spoilers for Alien: Covenant below. Read at your own risk or better yet, create your own Alien film and release spoilers for it. Could be fun.

The build up to Alien: Covenant has been filled with unintentional leaks and official spoilers from Fox and director Ridley Scott. It’s pretty clear that everything we’ve seen to this point is stuff that no one behind the film is worried about being out there. Since the last time we’ve talked spoilers, Empire has released a selection of images from the film that give us a good look at the new Xenomorph seen below:

And have also confirmed some of the spoilers that were already released at SXSW and CinemaCon.

These are major things that would spoil a sequel to Prometheus but don’t seem to have too much to do with what happens to our friends on the Covenant. Instead of betting on the reveals for the Alien franchise as a whole, the studio and director seem to be holding onto the idea that this film and the sequels that follow will hold enough secrets that none of these spoilers or actually spoilers to begin with. It’s either that or I’ve convinced myself of that scenario in an effort to help understand what surprises are left.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alien#Prometheus 2#Ridley Scott
TAGSAlienAlien: CovenantFoxPROMETHEUSPrometheus 2Ridley Scott

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 2 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 5 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP