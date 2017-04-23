Fox

WARNING: More spoilers for Alien: Covenant below. Read at your own risk or better yet, create your own Alien film and release spoilers for it. Could be fun.

The build up to Alien: Covenant has been filled with unintentional leaks and official spoilers from Fox and director Ridley Scott. It’s pretty clear that everything we’ve seen to this point is stuff that no one behind the film is worried about being out there. Since the last time we’ve talked spoilers, Empire has released a selection of images from the film that give us a good look at the new Xenomorph seen below:

And have also confirmed some of the spoilers that were already released at SXSW and CinemaCon.

These are major things that would spoil a sequel to Prometheus but don’t seem to have too much to do with what happens to our friends on the Covenant. Instead of betting on the reveals for the Alien franchise as a whole, the studio and director seem to be holding onto the idea that this film and the sequels that follow will hold enough secrets that none of these spoilers or actually spoilers to begin with. It’s either that or I’ve convinced myself of that scenario in an effort to help understand what surprises are left.