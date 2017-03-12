Craziest Facts About The 'Alien' Franchise

Ridley Scott Drops A Major ‘Alien: Covenant’ Spoiler With His Special Screening At SXSW

#Alien #Ridley Scott #SXSW 2017
03.11.17 5 mins ago

Fox

WARNING: Major possible spoilers for Alien: Covenant out of SXSW below, so don’t read unless you’re very curious or feel that you already know what’s spoiled and are superior in every way.

As we mentioned earlier, Alien: Covenant made its presence felt at SXSW following a screening of the classic film. Not only did we get to “Meet Walter” via a new viral ad and website, it seems we’re also getting a crash course behind where those pesky xenomorphs actually come from months before the movie is even in theaters. While it’s definitely a spoiler that possibly gives away a major plot point that affects the entire Alien franchise, it is the kind of spoiler fans have expected. Also, we never know if Scott is fooling around or planning to shift gears when the film hits theaters.

But as it stands right now, according to The Verge, the film is prepared to make some very firm statements about a subject fans of Alien have been wondering for a long time. Head below the very angry xenomorph below to find out and remember, possible spoilers are ahead:

Fox

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alien#Ridley Scott#SXSW 2017
TAGSAlienAlien: CovenantMICHAEL FASSBENDERRidley ScottspoilersSXSW 2017
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP