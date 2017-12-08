Getty Image

On Thursday, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling broke her silence on the controversial casting of Johnny Depp, who was allegedly “verbally and physically abusive” to his ex-wife Amber Heard, in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. “Based on our understanding of the circumstances,” she wrote, “the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Following Rowling’s comments, Heard posted an image on Twitter of the joint statement she and Depp released the day their divorce was finalized, along with a message for Rowling. “For the record, this was our FULL joint statement,” she wrote. “To pick & choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right. Women, stay strong.” The joint statement read, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future. Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity.”

Heard is right to point out the picking and choosing of “certain lines,” like Rowling’s “understanding of the circumstances,” which implies that someone isn’t telling the truth about what happened between the Justice League star and Depp. It’s also worth mentioning that Rowling is siding with director David Yates, who once said, “With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: he’s full of decency and kindness, and that’s all I see.” This is the photo Heard submitted to get a restraining order against Depp.

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017

Casually reminding everyone mad at JK Rowling today that when Depp's casting was originally announced, she spent the day favoriting tweets calling Amber Heard a liar. — rachel kiley (@rachelkiley) December 7, 2017

