‘Amityville: The Awakening’ Is Finally Being Released… For Free

Dimension Films

Amityville: The Awakening — the 19th movie about a purportedly cursed house in Amityville, New York — is finally being released after years of delays and four changes to its release date. When the Weinstein Company, Dimension Films, and Blumhouse delayed the film after lead actor Jennifer Jason Leigh was nominated for an Oscar, we assumed someone paid to have it taken out back to see the rabbits. But it survived after all, and Amityville: The Awakening will be streaming free on Google Play from October 12th to November 8th and will also release in select theaters on October 28th. That pits it against Flatliners‘ second week in theaters and the opening weekend for the Saw reboot, Jigsaw. This film just can’t get a break. It’s almost like… cursed or something.

Amityville: The Awakening — which is 87 minutes long and PG-13 — was written and directed by Franck Khalfoun of Maniac and the possibly-underrated P2 (which once held the record for the lowest-grossing wide theatrical release). It stars Bella Thorne as a teenager whose twin brother (Cameron Monaghan) is in a coma, so their single mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) moves them into a suspiciously-inexpensive house close to the hospital where the brother can be cared for at home. The teen starts suspecting something is amiss when strange things start happening and [spoiler?] her brother miraculously wakes up.

The Weinstein Company has released the first clip, which is the usual haunted house jump scare.